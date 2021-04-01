COVID-19 update: State reports most new cases since early February

New cases of COVID-19 rose sharply to 3,526 Thursday, the most since early February, with 25 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 116,551 more people received COVID-19 shots. The rolling seven-day average is now at 109,073.

The federal government has delivered 7,544,135 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 5,918,422 shots have been administered.

So far, 2,204,598 people -- 17.3% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,411 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 3.5%, up slightly from Wednesday.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,248,111 and 21,326 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 96,177 virus tests in the last 24 hours.