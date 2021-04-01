Cook County opening 22,000 more vaccination appointments this afternoon

Cook County Health announced about 22,000 first-dose appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will open today at 4 p.m. for time slots on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Locations will be at the Forest Park and Des Plaines community vaccination centers plus sites at South Suburban College in South Holland and Triton College in River Grove.

Appointments are open to all Illinoisans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C, which includes health care workers, front line workers, people age 65 and up, and essential workers including: higher education staff, government employees, media, food and beverage workers, construction trade employees and religious leaders.

To make an appointment, go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. If you have problems scheduling online, call (833) 308-1988.