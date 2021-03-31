Round Lake area man shot after pointing fake gun at Grayslake police officers

A 28-year-old man was in serious but stable condition Wednesday after being shot when he pointed a fake gun at Grayslake police officers late Tuesday night.

The man, whose identity has not been released by authorities, is from unincorporated Round Lake but was staying at a relative's home on the 1600 block of Fairport Drive in Grayslake, according to Lt. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Grayslake police officers arrived at the home at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from the 28-year-old's mother, who told dispatchers her son had threatened to harm himself during a phone call. She was not at the Grayslake home at the time of the shooting.

Two Grayslake police officers went to the front door to speak to the man. As the officers approached, the man opened the door and pointed a replica semi-automatic pistol with a black and silver finish at the officers, Covelli said. One of the officers shot the man, he said.

Covelli said the encounter happened very quickly. He said there were no markings on the replica pistol to indicate that it was fake.

Covelli said Grayslake police requested the assistance of the Major Crimes Task Force after the shooting, which is the department's policy and state law. Major Crimes will conduct an independent investigation on the shooting. The results of their investigation will be turned over to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office for analysis.