Pets perish in house fire near Glen Ellyn

A dog and cat died in a fire that started in the basement of a house near Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District

A dog and cat died in a house fire Tuesday night near Glen Ellyn, according to a news release from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District.

Officials said a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a house on the 22W500 block Sycamore Drive and called 911 at 7:50 p.m. The neighbor told firefighters no people were home but there were pets inside.

Firefighters found and removed the pets, and paramedics attempted to revive them.

The fire started in the basement, authorities said. The cat was found in the basement; the dog was found on the first floor.

DuPage County authorities have declared the building uninhabitable. The fire remains under investigation.