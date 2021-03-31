More than 1,000 shots given to seniors, others at Arlington Heights clinic

The Arlington Ridge Center in Arlington Heights hosted a mass vaccination clinic Wednesday for seniors and others in categories 1B and 1B+.

Some 1,170 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were distributed over the course of the six-hour event, hosted by the Arlington Heights Park District and Jewel-Osco. Park district staff members said they made calls to more than 1,300 people 65 and above who may not have access to the internet or a computer to assist in making appointments.

Many of those in their 90s were among the first to receive shots when the clinic opened at 11 a.m., while others in the 1B and 1B+ categories had appointments in the afternoon.

The clinic was run by a team of volunteers that included park district board and staff members, Arlington Heights Memorial Library staff members and Arlington Heights Rotary Club members.