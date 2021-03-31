 

More than 1,000 shots given to seniors, others at Arlington Heights clinic

  • The Arlington Heights Park District distributed more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Arlington Ridge Center. Shots were administered on the right, while the waiting area is on the left.

      The Arlington Heights Park District distributed more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Arlington Ridge Center. Shots were administered on the right, while the waiting area is on the left. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Lorie Ewert, 20, of Arlington Heights receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday from Sofia Ali, a Jewel-Osco pharmacy technician. Ewert was one of more than 1,000 to get vaccinated at the Arlington Ridge Center.

      Lorie Ewert, 20, of Arlington Heights receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday from Sofia Ali, a Jewel-Osco pharmacy technician. Ewert was one of more than 1,000 to get vaccinated at the Arlington Ridge Center. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/31/2021 4:02 PM

The Arlington Ridge Center in Arlington Heights hosted a mass vaccination clinic Wednesday for seniors and others in categories 1B and 1B+.

Some 1,170 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were distributed over the course of the six-hour event, hosted by the Arlington Heights Park District and Jewel-Osco. Park district staff members said they made calls to more than 1,300 people 65 and above who may not have access to the internet or a computer to assist in making appointments.

 

Many of those in their 90s were among the first to receive shots when the clinic opened at 11 a.m., while others in the 1B and 1B+ categories had appointments in the afternoon.

The clinic was run by a team of volunteers that included park district board and staff members, Arlington Heights Memorial Library staff members and Arlington Heights Rotary Club members.

