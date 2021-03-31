Long Grove holding 'Bite-Size' Chocolate Fest this year

A "bite-size" version of Long Grove's annual Chocolate Fest will return this year, with live music, vendors and plenty of sweet treats to sample. The fest is scheduled for May 14-16 in downtown Long Grove. Courtesy of Jody Grimaldi

A "bite-size" version of Long Grove's annual Chocolate Fest will return this year, with live music, vendors and plenty of sweet treats to sample. The fest is scheduled for May 14-16 in downtown Long Grove. Courtesy of Jody Grimaldi

After a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, Long Grove's annual celebration of all things chocolate will return this year in a scaled-down format to comply with COVID-19 safety and health guidelines.

"For the Love of Chocolate -- Long Grove's Bite-Size Celebration" replaces the traditional Chocolate Fest, with the sights, sounds, and smells of delicious cocoa over three days, May 14-16.

Mandatory registration and tickets will be available in early April at http://longgrove.org/festivals/for-the-love-of-chocolate/.

The fest opens Friday, May 14, with a "VIP Chocolate Night," a separately ticketed kickoff event offering a limited number of ticketholders a sampling of the weekend festivities, minus the crowds. VIP attendees will receive swag bags and other specials, and enjoy live music and a Chocolate Bar where they can purchase chocolate-infused drinks.

The fest kicks into full gear Saturday and Sunday with a Chocolate Expo Tent, Chocolate Experience Tent, and Chocolate Row of vendors.

Ticketholders can hear about the history of chocolate, learn how to taste craft chocolate correctly, or watch a demonstration to see how to make chocolate treats at home. Industry experts will be there to entertain, educate and engage attendees in the world of chocolate.

Organizers say some of the most innovative chocolate cuisine will be showcased by the area's leading chocolate makers, chocolatiers and cocoa producers, who will be selling and sampling their handiworks and chatting with attendees.

Vendors will line Robert Parker Coffin Road -- which will be closed to traffic -- with proper social distancing enforced between tents.

For the Love of Chocolate also will host multiple stages of live entertainment sprinkled throughout historic downtown Long Grove. The main stage, on Chocolate Row, will feature all music -- headlined by Hello Dave on Sunday afternoon -- while Brother's Field nearby will be home to various entertainers, DJs and live music daily.

Performers also will pop up in other locations, such as the Sunset Pavilion and the Gazebo at the Covered Bridge, throughout the weekend.

Safety precautions will include a limited amount of tickets with designated time slots, booths will be 6 feet apart, social distancing markers will be in place, masks are required for all guests and vendors, and vendors selling only prepackaged chocolate treats.