Feder: Radio giant Entercom changes name to 'Audacy'

The parent company of seven Chicago radio stations -- including top-rated all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM -- officially changed its name Tuesday from Entercom to "Audacy," Robert Feder writes.

"It's part 'audio,' it's part 'audacious' and it's part 'odyssey,'" David Field, chairman of the Philadelphia-based company, explained to news anchor Steve Scott on New York's WCBS. "That's the derivation of the name."

Whether it will resonate with listeners and advertisers or join the corporate ash heap with "tronc" and other famous flops, the rebranding marks the latest effort by a legacy media company to remain relevant. The new name is intended to encompass broadcasting, podcasting, digital, network, live experiences, music sports and news.

With 230 radio stations in 47 markets, Audacy is the nation's second-largest radio broadcaster behind iHeart Media (which changed its name from Clear Channel Communications in 2014).

