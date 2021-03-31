COVID-19 update: 137,445 more vaccinated, 28 deaths, 2,592 new cases

State health officials today reported 137,445 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine inoculations performed statewide to 5,801,871, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Vaccine providers are averaging 109,358 inoculations a day over the past week, the highest level this metric has reached.

IDPH officials also reported 28 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 2,592 new cases were diagnosed as well.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease is now 21,301, and 1,244,585 have been infected.

Hospitals statewide reported treating 1,413 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 294 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 3.3%, down slightly from the day before.

Case positivity shows the percentage of tests that resulted in new cases of the disease. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and tests.