Cook County expands vaccine eligibility to 1C, opens more appointments today

Cook County health officials announced today individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccines under the state's Phase 1C category are now able to make appointments for shots.

That means all essential workers -- now including clergy, restaurant staff, energy, legal, retail, and transportation and logistics -- are eligible to receive vaccine doses in Cook County.

County health department officials also released more than 8,000 first-dose appointments for all eligible groups that can be made after 6 p.m. today at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.

"We are making great progress in our vaccinations. Over 25% of all residents in suburban Cook County and more than 80% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer and colead of the county's health department. "We are building an impressive countywide system to administer vaccines to as many of our 2.5 million residents who want one and will be able to equitably and efficiently administer them if the vaccine supply can match the demand."

So far, Illinois Department of Public Health officials report 425,710 suburban Cook County residents have been fully vaccinated, roughly 17% of the population of suburban Cook County.