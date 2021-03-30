One injured in Downers Grove house fire

One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Downers Grove today.

Downers Grove Fire Department officials said they were called to the house on the 4100 block of Downers Drive at 2:50 a.m. for a report of a fire with a person trapped.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire inside the rear of the home, fire officials said. Firefighters were able to locate the trapped resident and rescue them.

The resident was transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The condition of the injured resident is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The house sustained significant damage and is uninhabitable, fire officials said.