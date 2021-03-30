Fundraiser eclipses $130,000 for family of Daily Herald executive who died rescuing kids

Pete Rosengren, the Daily Herald's vice president of sales and digital strategy, with his sons, from left, Gavin, Charlie and Grant. Rosengren died Sunday while vacationing in Florida. Courtesy of Rosengren family

Working on his pandemic beard while working from his home in Batavia, Peter Rosengren, the Daily Herald's vice president of sales and digital strategy, loved his wife, Maura, and their sons Gavin, Charlie and Grant. The 42-year-old Batavia resident died Sunday while rescuing children from a rip current during a vacation in Florida. Courtesy of Rosengren family

Daily Herald colleagues and community members are rallying together to support the family of Pete Rosengren, the company's vice president of sales and digital strategies, who died unexpectedly Sunday during a family vacation in Florida.

And in less than a week, more than $130,000 has been raised as of Friday afternoon.

Known for his quick wit, energy and compassion, Rosengren, 42, also will be remembered for his heroism after he hurried into dangerous Gulf of Mexico waters to save his sons and other children being carried out to sea by a rip current. Lifeguards performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

A GoFundMe page created Tuesday by the Daily Herald raised $15,000 in its first hour, as donations continued pouring in to help ease the burden of funeral costs and other expenses. It raised $50,000 by late Tuesday night.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-the-rosengren-family.

Rosengren and his wife, Maura, would have celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary Monday. Joined by three other families, the Batavia couple had been vacationing with their three sons -- Gavin, 14, Charlie, 12, and Grant, 7 -- when tragedy struck Sunday at Miramar Beach, just east of Destin.

Associated with the Daily Herald for more than 20 years, Rosengren was appointed to his current position in December after serving five years as vice president of advertising. Leaders and colleagues praised his sales leadership, his willingness to help others and his role in advancing the company during challenging times in the industry.

"It wasn't just a job or career," his wife said Monday. "It was in his heart."