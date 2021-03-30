Ex-supervisor charged with stealing $218K from Elmhurst Hospital

The former supervisor of Elmhurst Hospital's cafeteria has been charged with stealing more than $218,000 from it by creating fake refunds.

Todd Jagow, 43, of the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue, Woodridge, turned himself in Monday to Elmhurst police after a DuPage County judge reduced his bail to $100,000. Jagow posted a $1,000 bond and was released, according to a news release from the DuPage state's attorney's office.

A $250,000 arrest warrant was issued March 16 when the charges were filed. Jagow filed a request Monday to have his bail reduced.

Jagow is charged with two counts of theft in excess of $100,000. The charges were filed March 16. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The charges allege Jagow stole the money between Feb. 13, 2018, and Jan. 20, 2020, by entering fictitious refunds, to cover the amount he stole, so the cash registers would balance.

"It is alleged that Mr. Jagow treated the coffers at Elmhurst Hospital as his own personal piggy bank, skimming money as he needed," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. "His alleged scheme came to an end, however, when authorities at the hospital grew suspicious of his actions and contacted the Elmhurst Police Department who conducted a thorough investigation."

Jagow's LinkedIn profile says he worked for the hospital system from November 2015 to June 2020 as executive chef and retail manager.

Jagow is next due in court April 20.