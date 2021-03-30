'Bridge Phase' postponed as hospitalizations continue climb

State health officials today announced the planned mid-April start of a 'Bridge Phase,' that would have made business operations and social gatherings even less restrictive, has been postponed indefinitely because of climbing COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The state's phased-in reopening plan called for 28 straight days of stable or declining hospitalizations and deaths from the respiratory disease.

Hospitals statewide have reported continuous growth in the average number of patients being treated each day for 11 days.

Currently, hospitals are treating an average of 1,301 patients a day over the past week, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. That's over 15% more patients being treated each day than less than two weeks ago.

IDPH officials also reported 86,812 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine inoculations performed statewide to 5,664,426, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. Vaccine providers are averaging 105,040 inoculations a day over the past week.

IDPH officials also reported 17 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 2,404 new cases were diagnosed as well.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease is now 21,273, and 1,241,993 have been infected.

Hospitals statewide reported treating 1,396 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 308 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 3.4%. Case positivity shows the percentage of tests that resulted in new cases of the disease. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and tests.