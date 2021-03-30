Bartlett police investigating hit-and-run rollover crash

Bartlett police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run rollover crash involving three vehicles Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., Bartlett officers responded to Stearns Road near Newport Boulevard to investigate the three-vehicle crash.

Police say a 2017 Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Stearns Road from County Farm Road when it was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban pulling out of the gas station parking lot.

The impact of the crash caused the Subaru to roll over and land on its roof. The Chevrolet then struck a 2008 Ford F-250 that also was traveling westbound on Stearns Road and fled the scene.

Police reports did not indicate whether any injuries occurred.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bartlett Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 837-0846.