Vaccine sites in Kane, Lake and Will counties will take all eligible Illinoisans

Starting this week, new mass vaccination clinics in Kane, Lake and Will counties will offer COVID-19 shots to anyone eligible in the state.

Illinois is expanding vaccine access as the state expects to receive nearly 1 million doses this week from the federal government and as health officials respond to early signs of a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced that additional Illinois National Guard members will allow the McHenry County Health Department to expand the hours of its vaccination site at a former Kmart building in McHenry to six days a week.

In Kane County, a mass vaccination center is launching with state support in the former Carson Pirie Scott store in Aurora at 970 North Lake St. State officials indicated the site will be operational Friday and will be capable of distributing 270 doses a day. To sign up, visit Kanevax.org.

The Aurora venue will join the county's first large-scale vaccination center, which opened more than a week ago in the former Sam's Club in Batavia.

In Lake County on Thursday, vaccinations will become available at a Waukegan parking lot at 102 W. Water St., a site that's also been used for COVID-19 testing. Illinois residents can register for appointments at allvax.lakecohealth.org.

"This site enhances our equitable distribution of the vaccine in an area especially hard-hit during the pandemic," county health department Executive Director Mark Pfister said in a statement.

And in Will County, the former Toys R Us store in Joliet will turn into a vaccination clinic on Friday. To register, visit bit.ly/3m1qqkw.