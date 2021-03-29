Downers Grove man goes missing
Updated 3/29/2021 9:50 PM
The Illinois State Police activated a missing person alert Monday night for a 88-year-old man at the request of Downers Grove police.
John Kroese was last seen leaving his home at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the alert. Kroese is described as white and bald with blue eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds.
Kroese drives a white 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV with Illinois license plate E4405232.
Kroese has a condition that places him in danger, the alert said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Downers Grove Police Department at (630) 434-5600 or dial 911.
