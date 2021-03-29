COVID-19 update: 1,761 new cases, 5 more deaths, vaccine eligibility expands

Illinois began offering COVID-19 shots to restaurant workers on Monday as state health officials announced 69% of seniors have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Inoculating 70% of people 65 years and older would clear one of the thresholds for easing restrictions and moving to the state's "Bridge Phase" of reopening. But state officials say Illinois does not meet the other conditions for moving forward with the gradual reopening because hospitalization metrics continue to tick upward.

So far, 2,081,988 people -- 16.3% of the state's population of 12.7 million -- have been fully vaccinated. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses several weeks apart.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 49,192 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide in the last 24 hours.

Vaccine providers are averaging 103,769 inoculations a day.

Also Monday, the state started offering vaccines to construction trade workers and religious leaders.

The expansion of vaccine eligibility comes as Illinois and federal officials are worried about a potential new surge in infections as more contagious COVID-19 variants spread.

At a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned states against easing restrictions too quickly.

"I'm going to lose the script, and I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," Walensky said Monday. "We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I'm scared."

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,352 patients for COVID-19 Sunday night, up from about 1,230 at the start of the month, state figures showed.

Of those hospitalized, 280 patients were in the intensive care unit and 128 patients were on ventilators.

The state's case positivity rate increased to 3.3% based on a seven-day average. That figure on Friday stood at 2.9%.

State officials also reported five more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, along with 1,761 new cases.

The state's death toll from the disease is now 21,256, and a total of at least 1,239,589 people have been infected since the pandemic began.