Police investigating shooting on I-94

Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was shot at while driving on Interstate 94 midday Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responded to a reported shooting near milepost 23 on Interstate 94 about 11:51 a.m. Sunday after a man reported he had been shot at, according to Delia Garcia, an assistant deputy chief with the Illinois State Police Public Information Office.

The man was traveling east when the offending vehicle hit the rear end of the victim's vehicle. After the collision, he was shot at by the driver of the unknown vehicle. The victim was not injured during the attack.

All eastbound lanes from Half Day Road to milepost 23 were closed for an investigation into this incident from about 12:15 to 3:10 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Illinois State Police at (630) 241-6800.