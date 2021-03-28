More than 16% of Illinoisans fully vaccinated; COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comHelen Baranowski of Roselle is vaccinated by LPN Ashley Neal at the Cook County COVID-19 vaccination site in Des Plaines.

While Illinois public health officials announced Sunday more than 16% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hospitalizations from the virus continue to rise.

Statewide, vaccine providers administered 110,211 vaccine doses Saturday, slightly above the seven-day average of 103,081 doses.

So far, 2,063,530 people -- 16.2% of the state's population of 12.7 million -- have been fully vaccinated. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses several weeks apart.

DuPage County leads the metropolitan area with more than 17% of residents fully inoculated. In suburban Cook County, 16.49% of residents have received their second shot.

But the vaccination progress comes amid a concerning uptick in hospital patient counts and other metrics, health authorities say.

Across Illinois, hospitals were treating 1,337 patients for COVID-19 as of Saturday night, up from about 1,230 at the start of the month, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Of those hospitalized, 269 patients were in the intensive care unit and 107 patients were on ventilators.

The state's case positivity rate increased yet again to 3.2% based on a seven-day average. That figure on Friday stood at 2.9%.

State officials also reported 2,250 new cases of COVID-19, along with 23 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 21,251 since the onset of the pandemic. Total cases statewide reached 1,237,828.

Labs processed 65,729 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Cook County Health Department at noon Sunday began releasing appointments for about 25,000 more first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The appointment slots were offered at four mass vaccination sites: the former Kmart store in Des Plaines, Triton College in River Grove, a former HOBO store in Forest Park and South Suburban College in South Holland.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. The call center will also be open until 5 p.m. Sunday.