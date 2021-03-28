Cook County taking appointments for 25,000 more doses at 4 sites including Des Plaines

Daily Herald report

Cook County Health will start releasing appointments at noon Sunday for about 25,000 more first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at four locations, including in Des Plaines.

The site will be open to any Illinoisan eligible up to Phase 1B-plus, including residents who are 65 and older or front-line essential workers like teachers and police, and people under 65 with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer or kidney disease.

In addition, anyone previously classified as 1C in higher, education, government, media, restaurants, construction trades, and religious leaders will be eligible to schedule an appointment, ABC 7 reported.

The sites where the appointments will be scheduled are:

• Des Plaines at a former Kmart at 1155 E. Oakton St.

• Triton College in River Grove

• Forest Park at a former HOBO store at 7630 Roosevelt Road, now ready to open on Thursday.

• South Suburban College in South Holland

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. The call center will also be open Sunday, March 28, until 5 p.m.