Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt in party bus shooting near Chicago

RIVER GROVE, Ill. -- One person was killed and three others were wounded early Saturday when someone fired shots at a party bus after it stopped at an intersection in Chicago's western suburbs, police said.

River Grove Police Chief Michael Konwinski said the shooting unfolded just after midnight when someone in a vehicle fired at the bus in River Grove, a Cook County village.

Four people were shot, and one of them died, Konwinski said.

Acting Deputy Chief Lt. Daniel Fidonik said the three other shooting victims were hospitalized.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the person who died.

After the shooting, the bus driver drove the vehicle to Franklin Park and parked the bus in a safe location, police said.

Konwinski said the West Suburban Major Crime Task Force is 'following up leads' with River Grove police, but no one was in custody Saturday afternoon.

M&M Limousine Services in Des Plaines owns the bus, WLS-TV reported. A spokesman for the company told the station the bus driver was fine but would not provide any additional details on the incident.