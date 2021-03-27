No injuries in Naperville strip mall fire

No injuries were reported in a fire that damaged a Naperville strip mall in the 1200 block of East Chicago Avenue, officials said.

Fire units were dispatched just before 10 p.m. on Friday and reported smoke from the first floor of the mall. Ten pieces of fire equipment and two dozen fire personnel responded from the Naperville, Wheaton and Downers Grove fire departments.

The fire was quickly extinguished in a unit of the mall, according to Naperville fire officials. Damage estimates were not immediately available.