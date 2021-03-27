Arrests made in 2020 Waukegan murder
Updated 3/27/2021 11:01 AM
Two men were arrested in connection with the 2020 fatal shooting of a Joliet man in a Waukegan motel.
Darius Kirby, 31, of Riverdale, was arrested by Calumet Park police officers on March 17. The next day, Waukegan police detectives arrested Shave Jackson-Spicer, 26, of Joliet.
Kirby and Jackson-Spicer, who were wanted on $2 million murder warrants, are being held in the Lake County jail and are scheduled to appear in court on April 20.
Jerry Reid of Joliet, a 32-year-old man who was born in Waukegan, died August 26, 2020, of gunshot wounds suffered at a Motel 6 in the 00-100 block of North Green Bay Road in Waukegan. It was the first of two fatal shootings at the Motel 6 within two weeks.
