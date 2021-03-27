Arlington Heights Easter egg hunt returns

The Arlington Heights Historical Museum was hopping Saturday as the annual Easter egg hunt returned.

Parents and kids alike charged the grounds to collect their eggs, which had been scattered about between the buildings.

Three-year-old Oscar Kiefer of Arlington Heights was all smiles as he counted his eggs with mom Selina after adding them to his basket.

More than 50 people were on hand for the initial 10 a.m. egg hunt. Additional hunts were scheduled for 11, 12 and 1 p.m.

The museum is located near downtown Arlington Heights at West Fremont Street and North Vail Avenue, the site of the Frederick W. Müller home and soda pop factory.

The museum complex includes the original 1882 Victorian home, the coach house, 1906 soda pop factory, the 1908 Banta house and a replica 1830s log cabin.