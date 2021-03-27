1 dead, 3 hurt in party bus shooting near Chicago

A 23-year-old was killed and three other people were wounded early Saturday when someone fired shots at a party bus after it stopped at an intersection in River Grove, police said.

River Grove Police Chief Michael Konwinski said the shooting unfolded just after midnight when someone in a vehicle fired at the bus. Four people were shot.

Delmar McPhail, 23, of Chicago was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as the person who died.

Acting Deputy Chief Lt. Daniel Fidonik said the three other shooting victims were hospitalized.

After the shooting, the bus driver drove the vehicle to Franklin Park and parked the bus in a safe location, police said.

Konwinski said the West Suburban Major Crime Task Force is "following up leads" with River Grove police, but no one was in custody Saturday afternoon.

M&M Limousine Services in Des Plaines owns the bus, ABC 7 Chicago reported. A spokesman for the company told the station the bus driver was fine but would not provide any additional details about the shooting.