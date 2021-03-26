COVID-19 update: 3,002 new cases, 33 more deaths, 126,710 shots in arms

New cases of COVID-19 spiked up to 3,002 Friday -- the highest since early February -- with 33 more deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The increase in cases comes with 126,710 more people getting COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

The federal government has delivered 6,561,715 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 5,281,618 shots have been administered.

So far, 1,963,630 people -- 15.4% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,302 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 2.9%.

Illinois has now recorded 1,232,900 total cases and 21,203 deaths since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 76,774 virus tests in the last 24 hours.