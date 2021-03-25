Wind gusts of up to 55 mph expected tonight for some suburbs

A low pressure system pushing down from the north is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 55 mph tonight along with up to two inches of rain in some parts of the suburbs.

The northerly winds are expected to pick up late this evening and become strongest after 9 p.m. and continue through Friday morning.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Chicago office forecast the strongest gusts of between 50 mph and 55 mph to be seen southeast of the Interstate 55.

Much of suburban Cook County, as well as most of DuPage and Will counties could expect gusts between 45 mph and 50 mph, according to the forecasts.

Gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph are expected in Kane, McHenry and most of western Lake counties.

Meteorologists warn motorists to take caution driving, particularly along east-west routes.

Untethered outdoor objects should be secured. Meteorologists also warn of possible tree damage and power outages from the windstorm.

Additionally, some parts of the suburbs can also expect as much as two inches of rain beginning this afternoon and lasting through the night, according to forecasts.