 

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph expected tonight for some suburbs

  • Courtesy of the National Weather Service

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/25/2021 10:15 AM

A low pressure system pushing down from the north is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 55 mph tonight along with up to two inches of rain in some parts of the suburbs.

The northerly winds are expected to pick up late this evening and become strongest after 9 p.m. and continue through Friday morning.

 

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Chicago office forecast the strongest gusts of between 50 mph and 55 mph to be seen southeast of the Interstate 55.

Much of suburban Cook County, as well as most of DuPage and Will counties could expect gusts between 45 mph and 50 mph, according to the forecasts.

Gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph are expected in Kane, McHenry and most of western Lake counties.

Meteorologists warn motorists to take caution driving, particularly along east-west routes.

Untethered outdoor objects should be secured. Meteorologists also warn of possible tree damage and power outages from the windstorm.

Additionally, some parts of the suburbs can also expect as much as two inches of rain beginning this afternoon and lasting through the night, according to forecasts.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 