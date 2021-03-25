Police: Round Lake Park man sold vaping materials to minors for sexual acts

A Round Lake Park man who police say sold vaping materials to minors in exchange for sexual acts or sexually explicit images and videos on Snapchat has been charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of minors.

According to Gurnee Police, the department began investigating Isai J. Gonzaga, 25, after receiving tips he was exchanging vaping materials with minors for sexual acts and images. Investigators found multiple victims between 13 and 17 years old.

Gonzaga would pick up the victims and drive them to a secondary location to make the exchange, according to a release issued by Gurnee Police on Thursday. Police say Gonzaga did not talk to them during the investigation.

Gonzaga paid $25,000 bond to be released from jail while his case is pending. He is next due in court April 21.