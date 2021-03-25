Patrick Dickson: 2021 candidate for Lindenhurst village board

Bio

City: Lindenhurst

Age: 59

Occupation: X-ray technician at NorthShore Medical Group

Civic involvement: Lakes Commissioner, 3 years. Started "Adopt-a-HIghway" group in town. Volunteer, "Elderly Residents In Need" (ERIN) program. Youth baseball and soccer coach. Organizer of Lake Linden Venetian Night and Winterfest. Graduate, Lindenhurst Citizens Academy. The only resident (not elected, or staff) to attend the village's Strategic Planning Meeting.

Issue questions

Q: How do you view your role in confronting the pandemic: provide leadership even if unpopular, give a voice to constituents -- even ones with whom you disagree, or defer to state and federal authorities?

A: I don't see the parts of this question as incompatible. Deferring to the authorities will be unpopular with some; giving a voice to constituents is often the best form of leadership. As someone who works in health care, I think it's important the village follow the science in deciding best policies and practices. My role as a trustee, should I win, will be to keep the public informed. This is a theme I will return to again and again.

Q: Did your town continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: I feel the village acquitted itself pretty well, given the unprecedented circumstances. We have to be somewhat charitable -- all public officials were entering the unknown. Many services were available online prior to COVID, and that helped. An example of something that could have been done better, perhaps, was when a testing site opened in our town, and nothing was said on the village's social media accounts, that I saw. It seemed a missed opportunity for several reasons.

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A: I think a review of all actions taken is in order, to see what worked and what didn't. In the military, we did this constantly. In both formal and informal settings, we "debriefed" and talked about strengths and weaknesses. And perhaps a "Pandemic Response Plan" should be drawn up and be at the ready for whatever comes our way next. "Disaster Preparedness" should be part of any organization's portfolio.

Q: What cuts can local government make to reduce the burden of the pandemic on taxpayers?

A: As a political neophyte, I really need to get into the weeds of municipal finance before I recommend changes. It's generally acknowledged that Illinoisans are being taxed heavily, and I'm guessing that the COVID relief bill signed by President Biden could be used to provide relief to deserving residents. But I'd have to see the numbers.

Q: What do you see as the most important infrastructure project you must address? Why and how should it be paid for? Conversely, during these uncertain economic times, what infrastructure project can be put on the back burner?

A: Again, it's hard for someone who has not studied the Capital Improvement Plan to opine on what's most important, but most residents I talk to are baffled at the lack of movement on Linden Plaza. In the 22 years I've been coming to Lindenhurst (I moved here in 2015), it has been an eyesore, and there doesn't seem to be any relief in sight. I don't think it's in the best interest of the village to have it bump along for another 20 years. It is, unfortunately, the face of Lindenhurst. I think all options need to be on the table.

Q: Do you plan to address businesses that don't adhere to the governor's order to close or restrict business?

A: I said in a previous answer that the best course of action is to follow the science, and if the governor's restrictions can be reasonably interpreted to do so, the village has a responsibility to act. I would hope that each violation could be rectified by communicating and listening. This cannot be stressed enough: We are all in this together. Every accommodation should be made for businesses struggling to get by, but we cannot give license to some to flout restrictions. We can work this out.

Q: Do you agree or disagree with the stance your board/council has taken on permitting recreational marijuana sales in the community? What would you change about that stance, if you could?

A: I recently went through the minutes of meetings for about the past year and a half. Leaving aside simple procedural votes (to adjourn, to approve treasurer's report, etc.), the only vote that wasn't unanimous in support of a measure was the marijuana issue, which was 4-2 in favor of a ban on cannabis businesses. I would've voted to allow it. Last year, Mundelein opened a retail site, to much hand-wringing. Now they're arguing not about problems, but whether to use their revenue for road repair, which is the kind of problem the board in Lindenhurst needs. According to the state Department of Revenue, the state has seen an additional $150 million in tax revenues. Properly located and regulated, this would be a welcome new source of revenue in Lindenhurst.

Q: What's one good idea you have to better the community that no one is talking about yet?

A: I've knocked on the door to about 2,000 residences so far in this campaign. Almost no one knew there is an upcoming election, and many who did only knew because of the campaign signs. But as important as it is for the village to better communicate with residents, it is equally important for the village to listen. One trustee, in a meeting last year, wanted it on the record that he could be approached outside the meetings. A good first step. I am proposing listening sessions at our local eateries. Limiting participants to stay within meetings laws, and making it plain that it is not official business, I'd like to go out monthly with any other trustee or staff member to have a frank exchange with residents. They could ask questions or raise issues. It would be an opportunity to meet and interact with their elected officials, and the restaurant could get a bump for the evening.