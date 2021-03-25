Parents file lawsuit against District 204 alleging lack of transparency in reopening schools

A group of parents in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 have filed a lawsuit alleging the superintendent and school board covered up COVID-19 plans and made decisions about reopening schools behind closed doors. Daily Herald file photo

A group of Indian Prairie Unit District 204 parents is suing the school board and its top administrator, claiming they conspired to cover up COVID-19 plans and made decisions regarding reopening schools behind closed doors.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in DuPage County circuit court, alleges Superintendent Adrian Talley and the district's seven board members routinely violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act by holding executive sessions and communicating electronically on COVID-19 policies and learning plans -- issues that should have been discussed during public meetings.

The suit also claims district officials improperly denied three Freedom of Information Act requests seeking access to the electronic exchanges between board members.

"The goal is to get a change of behavior," said Brad Wachter of Aurora, one of seven parents listed as a plaintiff. "We want the board to truly be deliberating these important issues, whether it be reopening schools or other future decisions, in public."

District spokeswoman Janet Buglio declined to comment on the lawsuit, as is district practice, she said.

Indian Prairie officials recently announced plans to transition to a five-day in-person schedule starting in April, while also maintaining a remote-only option. Elementary students are expected to move into a full-day instructional model, while middle and high schoolers will remain in partial-day schedules with no lunch, administrators said.

Parents recognize the movement toward expanded in-person learning, Wachter said, but the issue extends beyond getting kids back in school.

While pushing the last several months for increased in-person learning opportunities, he said, he and other parents involved with the 204 Choice group noticed a lack of transparency surrounding the implementation of back-to-school plans.

In a Feb. 12 letter to elected school leaders and Talley, Wachter raised several concerns and requested a meeting, but never received a response, he said.

"Our lawsuit was a last resort after months of arrogant dismissals," Wachter said. "We are tired of stonewalling."

The complaint alleges that public deliberation on COVID-19 plans was limited because "all decisions on school reopening were already made in private by the school board and Talley." Several closed meetings and a school board retreat have been held since last spring "to discuss topics that do not fall into one of the specific statutory exemptions" allowed under state law, the suit says.

Wachter said he believes officials were attempting to avoid criticism and accountability. In doing so, the complaint says, district families and community members were unable to weigh in on a matter of public interest.

"We think it's important that any board member understands that the community wants full transparency," Wachter said.