Feder: WGN's Erin Ivory feels 'tremendously blessed to be alive'

WGN-Channel 9 reporter Erin Ivory disclosed Wednesday that she has been on medical leave for more than a month and suffered a heart attack during that time.

"I have received the most amazing care from the hospital cardiac team and for that I am so grateful," she posted on social media along with a photo. "I feel tremendously blessed to be alive and finally back home with my family. Please know how much your emails and love has brightened this hard stretch." Ivory, 46, joined the Nexstar Media Group station in 2011 after two years as a per diem reporter. She and her husband, WGN meteorologist Demetrius Ivory, have four children at home.

