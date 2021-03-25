 

COVID-19 update: 118,544 more vaccinated, another 35 dead, 2,190 new cases

  • Lisa Meincke of Arlington Heights prepares herself to receive her first COVID-19 shot administered by Illinois National Guardsman Erika O'Meara at Triton College in River Grove, which is one of several sites to increase capacity this week.

      Lisa Meincke of Arlington Heights prepares herself to receive her first COVID-19 shot administered by Illinois National Guardsman Erika O'Meara at Triton College in River Grove, which is one of several sites to increase capacity this week. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, Feb. 3

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 3/25/2021 12:10 PM

State health officials today reported 118,544 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine inoculations performed statewide to 5,154,908, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. Vaccine providers are averaging 101,175 inoculations a day.

 

IDPH officials also reported 35 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 2,190 new cases were diagnosed as well.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease is now 21,171, and 1,229,898 have been infected.

Hospitals statewide reported treating 1,251 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 267 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 2.7%. Case positivity shows the percentage of tests that resulted in new cases of the disease. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and tests.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 