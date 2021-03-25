COVID-19 update: 118,544 more vaccinated, another 35 dead, 2,190 new cases

State health officials today reported 118,544 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine inoculations performed statewide to 5,154,908, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. Vaccine providers are averaging 101,175 inoculations a day.

IDPH officials also reported 35 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 2,190 new cases were diagnosed as well.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease is now 21,171, and 1,229,898 have been infected.

Hospitals statewide reported treating 1,251 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 267 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 2.7%. Case positivity shows the percentage of tests that resulted in new cases of the disease. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and tests.