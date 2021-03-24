Northwest Community Hospital reflects on year of COVID-19, honors patients and staff

Staff at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights took a short pause Thursday to honor those that stood with them during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, their community partners and those that they helped heal.

About 70 doctors, nurses, administration and support staff gathered for a moment of quiet reflection in the hospital's piano lobby to contemplate the pressures and challenges they've faced over the year.

"I can't tell you the number of people that have come forward, feeling incredibly blessed and fortunate to have been a part of NCH," Northwest Community Healthcare CEO Steve Scogna told staff members.

"The positive impact, although sometimes hard to see, you've had on this community has been stellar." he added.

Nurse Jill Kottmeier recalled painful goodbyes not only to patients, but also our family members and friends who died during the pandemic.

"It was difficult for many staff to see their exhausting work not change the outcome for many patients," she said. "A wise patient once told me, we cannot always change the outcome, but we can affect the journey. Please do not ever doubt the impact each of you have had on so many patients and their families."

NCH Media Relations Manager Amy Jo Steinbruecker said the hospital is hosting several events this week to reflect on the past year.

Friday will be a "Day of Hope: A day to acknowledge the hope and light ahead." The song "Here Comes the Sun" will be played on speakers at the hospital during each shift to acknowledge hope and the light ahead. The song is played regularly when the hospital releases a COVID-19 patient.