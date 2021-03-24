'It's beyond sad': Barrington High School alum among the victims of Boulder mass shooting

A sign from residents of south Boulder stands amid bouquets left along a fence put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday. Jody Waters, a 1973 graduate of Barrington High School, was among the 10 people killed in the shooting. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Boulder, Colorado, shooting victim Jody Waters during her college days in the 1970s. Waters graduated from Barrington High School in 1973. Courtesy of Andrew Lifshin

One of the people killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, this week was a Barrington High School alum.

Jody Waters was a member of the Class of 1973. She is being mourned by her former classmates and others connected to the school.

Waters remained "close friends" with some Barrington classmates for decades, said fellow Barrington High alumnus Blair Corbett. Corbett informed the members of an alumni Facebook group about Waters' death.

One member, Karen Lux-Roach, called Waters' killing a "tragic loss."

"It's beyond sad," group member Ginger Johnson Pillman added.

Waters was among 10 people killed by a gunman Monday in a Boulder grocery store. She worked in the fashion industry in Colorado.

"Jody was a beautiful soul with a warm and loving heart, a mother and grandmother, and she will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her," the owners of Embrazio leather goods wrote on their Facebook page. "We are so sad."

Connecticut resident Andrew Lifshin was friends with Waters when they were classmates at Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire, now a university.

Lifshin recalled Waters as "beautiful and approachable."

"Her smile was contagious," he said. "Jody reminded me of a flower girl from the sixties. Easy going, free spirited, up for anything."

She was playful, too. Lifshin recalled how Jody suggested they pretend to be engaged while visiting one of his friends at Boston University.

"So we did and had a fun time leading my friend on for about an hour," he said.

Waters' family asked for space to process the tragedy, ABC 7 reported.