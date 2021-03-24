Illinois in top 25 states for getting COVID-19 doses from feds, putting shots into arms

Illinois has moved up in the ranks of states for both receiving shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government and getting shots into arms based on a per capita analysis.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data Wednesday showed that Illinois is 22nd out of 50 states for doses delivered from the federal government and ranked 24th for vaccinating people.

A CDC analysis indicated Illinois has been shipped 50,295 doses per 100,000 people and administered 40,221 shots per 100,000 people.

On Jan. 31, Illinois was listed 44th for administering COVID-19 inoculations and 42nd for receiving doses of the lifesaving vaccine per capita.

Also as of Wednesday, nearly 15% of Illinois' population, or 1,290,722 people, are fully vaccinated, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. Three vaccines are approved in the U.S.: a one-shot Johnson & Johnson version, plus two-dose vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer.

On Tuesday, 107,219 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is now 97,680 daily vaccinations.

The federal government has delivered 6,268,815 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 5,036,364 shots have been administered.

Meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 totaled 2,793 Wednesday, reflecting an upward trend, with 20 more deaths from the respiratory disease. Illinois hospitals were treating 1,261 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,227,708 and 21,136 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 2.8%, and labs processed 79,381 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

IDPH officials noted Wednesday the state added about 100,000 more inoculations to the total tally of shots given. The vaccinations had not been previously included, partly because of technical issues in garnering numbers from retail pharmacies participating in a federal program, officials said.