Dealer gets 10 years for supplying narcotics that killed Batavia man

A Chicago man pleaded guilty Wednesday to supplying the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a Batavia man in May 2018.

In exchange, Alejandro J. Junco, 30, of the 9100 block of South Wabash Avenue, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He will have to serve at least 75% of the sentence.

Junco will receive credit for the 609 days spent in the Kane County jail since his arrest in July 2019, and may receive more credit for participating in the jail's addiction-recovery program.

"This (the overdose) just as easily could have been you," Kane County Judge David Kliment told Junco. Kliment agreed to file a request that state prison authorities put Junco in a facility that has a drug-treatment program.

Daniel Mate, 21, of Batavia, asked a girlfriend to drive him to the home of Junco, his dealer. She told investigators she saw Mate obtain several bags of drugs. The last time she saw Mate was May 23, 2018, when she dropped him off at his home in the 1600 block of Evergreen Drive. Mate's father found Daniel Mate's body at 5:15 p.m. that day.

Junco also faces federal drug-dealing charges, in which he is accused of selling heroin containing fentanyl to an undercover Chicago police officer. His next court date in that case is May 6.