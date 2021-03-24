COVID-19 update: With 2,793 new cases, Pritzker 'concerned' about some rising numbers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gets a bandage from nurse NaTasha McCoy after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the state-supported mass vaccination site Wednesday in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Justin L. Fowler /The State Journal-Register via AP

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he's watching increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Wednesday but that Illinois is nowhere near restoring tough restrictions on activities to prevent spread of the virus.

But if a high-risk trend occurs, Pritzker said, he would move a region or regions of the state back to previous stricter rules guiding the number of people gathering in public spaces.

"I don't expect us to get there, but also, I've been to this movie before and seen the rising positivity rates, and I'm concerned about it," Pritzker said minutes before getting a shot of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

"Right now we're on course; we're still following the guidance that we set out for everybody. If for some reason we need to halt and move some region back into a prevouis phase because the numbers are going way up and beyond the guidelines we set out for those phase, we'll have to do that. But that's not where we are now."

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 2,793 Wednesday with 20 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 107,219 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is now 97,680.

The federal government has delivered 6,268,815 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 5,036,364 shots have been administered.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,261 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.8%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,227,708, and 21,136 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 79,381 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Pritzker qualifies for the vaccine as a government worker.

On Monday, the state expanded vaccine availability beyond front line essential workers such as police and teachers to higher-education staffs, media and government workers.

"We have a fighting chance to bring this pandemic to an end," Pritzker said. "I'm not a doctor, but I trust doctors."

"These vaccines offer us all a faster way back to normal life."

