COVID-19 update: 107,219 more vaccinations, 20 more deaths, 2,793 new cases

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the over 5 million Illinoisans to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot Wednesday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

The governor's inoculation comes amid an uptick in new cases and hospitalizations but also vaccinations and shipments of doses.

"I'm not a doctor but I trust doctors," Pritzker said. "These vaccines offer us all a faster way back to normal life."

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,793 Wednesday with 20 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 107,219 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is now 97,680.

The federal government has delivered 6,268,815 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 5,036,364 shots have been administered.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,261 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.8%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,227,708 and 21,136 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 79,381 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Pritzker qualifies for the vaccine as a government worker.

On Monday, the state expanded vaccine availability beyond front line essential workers such as police and teachers to higher education staff, media and government workers.

"We have a fighting chance to bring this pandemic to an end," Pritzker said.