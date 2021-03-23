No injuries reported after Palatine apartment fire

No injuries were reported after fire broke out late Monday night at an apartment building on Palatine's northeast side, officials said.

According to the Palatine Fire Department, firefighters responded at about 11:21 p.m. to a report of a fire in the 1200 block of East Prairie Brook Drive, called in by a building occupant.

The first firefighters arrived five minutes later and reported a small fire on a third-floor balcony of an unoccupied apartment. Firefighters deployed a pressurized water extinguisher and a hose line, and had the fire extinguished at 11:35 p.m., officials said.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, according to the fire department, and there was moderate damage to the balcony and exterior of the building. No residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Palatine Fire Department investigators.

The emergency response brought 19 firefighters, staffing three engines, one tower ladder, and three ambulances, which were on scene along with one command officer. Palatine police officers assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.