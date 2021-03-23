COVID-19 update: 70,252 more shots, another 13 dead, 1,832 new cases

State health officials today reported 70,252 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine inoculations performed statewide to 4,818,097, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. Vaccine providers are averaging 91,000 inoculations a day.

IDPH officials also reported 13 more Illinois residents died from COVID-19, while another 1,832 new cases were diagnosed as well.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease is now 21,116, and 1,224,915 have been infected.

Hospitals statewide reported treating 1,270 patients for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 272 are in intensive care. Both of these figures are significant increases from the previous day's totals. The uptick did not go unnoticed by state health officials.

"Even as we're getting more and more vaccine doses, we cannot let our guard down, especially with these virulent new strains circulating," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "We've come so far and are so close to a more normal time, but we're already seeing some concerning plateaus and even increases in hospitalizations and cases. We're not out of the woods yet so continue to wear your masks, avoid large crowds, and keep six feet of distance."

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is now at 2.5%. That's down slightly from the previous day, but still higher than it had been just a week ago. Case positivity shows the percentage of tests that resulted in new cases of the disease. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and tests.