Cook County taking appointments Wednesday for 5 sites including Des Plaines

daily herald report

The Cook County health department will start taking appointments at noon Wednesday for about 16,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at five locations, including in Des Plaines.

The site will be open to people eligible up to Phase 1B-plus, including residents who are 65 and older or front-line essential workers like teachers and police, and people under 65 with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer or kidney disease.

• Des Plaines, 1155 E. Oakton St.

• Triton College in River Grove

• Forest Park at a former HOBO store at 7630 Roosevelt Road, now ready to open on Thursday.

• South Suburban College in South Holland

• North Riverside Health Center in North Riverside

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.