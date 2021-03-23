Boys & Girls Club of Elgin awards Youth of the Year

Larkin High School sophomore Cristian Cruz has been named Boys & Girls Club of Elgin Junior Youth of the Year. COURTESY OF BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF ELGIN

Billee Hare, an Elgin High School senior, has been named Boys & Girls Club of Elgin Youth of the Year. He will receive a four-year, full tuition scholarship to Judson University. COURTESY OF BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF ELGIN

An Elgin High School senior has been named Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin.

Billee Hare was selected from a group of six finalists for the award and will receive a four-year, full tuition scholarship to Judson University. He will also represent the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin at the state Youth of the Year competition in April.

The club also named Larkin High School sophomore Cristian Cruz as 2021 Junior Youth of the Year. The award is given annually to a high school freshman or sophomore or middle school student.

Both Hare and Cruz will serve as ambassadors for the club during the next year.

Hare has been a club member for seven years.

"I believe there is always a better version of yourself," he said in a news release. "Boys & Girls Club really walked me through the process of reaching this better self. The Club has given so much to me that I value greatly, from receiving help with schoolwork to being my emotional support to even helping me find my first job."

Hare, who has volunteered with church groups, the BGCE elementary program and junior staff, and with the Gail Borden Public Library literacy program, said he has interests in science and culinary arts.

"I am not sure which I will pursue, but I want to be happy while making the world a better place," he said in his application biography.

Hare is the 27th winner of Boys & Girls Club of Elgin Youth of the Year award, which is given in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

This is the fourth year Judson University has offered a scholarship to the award winner.

Cruz said he's learned important lessons in his five years as a club member, "like how to respect one another and the importance of being kind."

A student in the Academy for Visual Arts at Larkin, Cruz said his goal is to be an animator for a company like Disney, Nick, or Cartoon Network and "tackle tough topics that our generation is facing."