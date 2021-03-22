 

Tracy Sharkey: 2021 candidate for Algonquin Area Public Library trustee

 
Updated 3/22/2021 11:30 AM

Four candidates for two, 6-year terms

Bio

 

Hometown: Algonquin

Age: 42

Occupation: High school mathematics teacher, Township High School District 211

Civic involvement: No response provided

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for the library board, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I am running as a first time candidate because there was an opening on the board and I wanted to fill a need in my community.

Q: Did your library continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to continue providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: The library continued to serve the community through the use of drive up accomodations and providing classes online.

Q: Has your library seen a significant shift in the use of online materials? Has it adequately bolstered and promoted its online collection?

A: No response

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A: I would keep abreast of any recommendations made by the CDC, Illinois Department of Health or any other public health authority.

Q: If you are an incumbent, describe your main contributions. Tell us of important initiatives you've led. If you are a non-incumbent, tell us what contributions you would make.

A: No response

Q: Do you have a library card? How long have you had it? How often do you use it?

A: Yes I have a library card. I have had a library card since I was in elementary school. I use my card on a regular basis to check out books and materials off the shelf as well as to access Ebooks.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 