Tracy Sharkey: 2021 candidate for Algonquin Area Public Library trustee

Four candidates for two, 6-year terms

Bio

Hometown: Algonquin

Age: 42

Occupation: High school mathematics teacher, Township High School District 211

Civic involvement: No response provided

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for the library board, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I am running as a first time candidate because there was an opening on the board and I wanted to fill a need in my community.

Q: Did your library continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to continue providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: The library continued to serve the community through the use of drive up accomodations and providing classes online.

Q: Has your library seen a significant shift in the use of online materials? Has it adequately bolstered and promoted its online collection?

A: No response

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A: I would keep abreast of any recommendations made by the CDC, Illinois Department of Health or any other public health authority.

Q: If you are an incumbent, describe your main contributions. Tell us of important initiatives you've led. If you are a non-incumbent, tell us what contributions you would make.

A: No response

Q: Do you have a library card? How long have you had it? How often do you use it?

A: Yes I have a library card. I have had a library card since I was in elementary school. I use my card on a regular basis to check out books and materials off the shelf as well as to access Ebooks.