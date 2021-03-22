No injuries in Geneva garage fire

No one was injured in a Geneva fire caused by a grill Sunday evening, but two cars were destroyed, authorities said.

The Geneva Fire Department arrived on the 3000 block of Winding Meadow Lane about 5:30 p.m. after the homeowners and their neighbors reported the fire. The residents evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out in about 40 minutes with help from firefighters in Elburn, St. Charles, Batavia, West Chicago, Fermilab and North Aurora.

The Geneva Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was an outdoor grill's heat diffusion plate that was improperly stored in the garage, the news release said. The fire caused limited damage to the garage but destroyed the two cars inside it. The blaze also caused moderate smoke and water damage above the garage on the second floor and attic.

A damage estimate was unavailable, but the house is uninhabitable, according to the news release.