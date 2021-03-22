New mass COVID-19 vaccination site to open Friday in Forest Park

Gov. Pritzker discusses expanding state-supported mass vaccination sites in Cook County during a news conference in Forest Park on Monday, March 22. Courtesy of state of Illinois

Another COVID-19 mass vaccination site capable of giving 1,000 shots a day will open Friday in Forest Park, Gov. J.B. Pritkzer announced today.

The facility, located at a former Hobo store at 7630 Roosevelt Road, will later expand to offer 2,000 shots daily.

"It will play a critical role in our continuing effort vaccinate our most vulnerable residents such as those with preexisting conditions," Pritzker said.

The site will be open to all Illinoisans.

The news comes as the state is expanding vaccine eligibility. On April 12, all Illinoisans age 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 shots.

Before today, inoculations were limited to people age 65 and older, essential workers such as doctors, teachers and police, and individuals with serious medical conditions like cancer.

On Monday, the list was expanded to include more essential workers, including staff members at colleges, government employees and media.

On March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade employees and religious leaders will be able to sign up for shots.

The growing eligibility reflects a predictable supply of vaccines coming to the state from the federal government, which has promised to ship more than 1 million doses a week in April.

Last week, Cook County officials said that doses fell short of demand.