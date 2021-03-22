McHenry County begins accepting applications for new emergency rent, utility help program

McHenry County began accepting applications Monday morning for its new emergency utility and rental assistance program, which seeks to distribute more than $9 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding.

The program is open to those who have fallen behind on their rent or utility bills because of pandemic-related economic hardship.

Qualifying households must be at or below 80% of their area's median income -- households at 50% or lower or that have dependents or seniors 62 years and older will get priority, according to a news release. They also must be able to demonstrate a loss of income or employment as a result of COVID-19. Immigration status is not a factor in determining eligibility.

"If you've fallen behind on your rent or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McHenry County is here for you," County Board Chairman Michael Buehler said in the release. "We want to get this money out to the people who need it as fast as we can, and I encourage people to apply as soon as possible."

Renters can qualify for assistance up to six months owed and up to three months in advance. Awarded funds are paid directly to the landlord or the utility company. Landlords can apply for assistance as well.

Applications and more information about the program, can be found online at McHenryRent.com.

Renters who do not have internet access can call the McHenry County Housing Authority at (815) 338-7752, or for Spanish speakers, Consumer Credit Counseling Services at (815) 338-5757. The web portal is expected to soon have a translation function for Spanish and other commonly spoken languages.

The program aims to distribute $9.12 million allocated to McHenry County through the COVID- 19 relief bill signed into law Dec. 27, according to the release. It aims to reduce or eliminate pandemic-related evictions, prevent homelessness, avoid damaged credit that could hurt future housing opportunities for renters, and repair landlord/tenant relationships strained because of lack of payment.

While the McHenry County Department of Planning and Development's Community Development Division is serving as the lead agency administering the program, the McHenry County Housing Authority is acting as the chief review agency for submitted applications, with Home of the Sparrow and Consumer Credit Counseling Services serving as navigators to assist households in accessing the program.

Congress allocated $25 billion in rental and utility assistance in the December bill for counties and municipalities with 200,000 or more residents. McHenry County's funding, based on a preset formula, comes from the $834.7 million allocated for Illinois.