Maria F. Piscopo: 2021 candidate for Addison Public Library trustee

Three candidates running for two, 4-year terms

Bio

Town: Addison

Age: 56

Occupation: 5th grade teacher at Fullerton Elementary in Addison, Addison School District 4

Civic involvement: Addision Public Library board trustee; PTA; ATA; IEA

Q&A

Q. Why are you running for the library board, whether for re-election or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A. I am the current secretary of the Addison Public Library board and am running for re-election. I will continue to help our library grow and serve the community of Addison.

Q. Did your library continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to continue providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A. Our library smoothly switched to delivery or curbside pickup. As we reopened, we have a cap of how many people are allowed in the library with a time limit of 2 hours. We have continued curbside pickup for those who feel safer that way.

Q. Has your library seen a significant shift in the use of online materials? Has it adequately bolstered and promoted its online collection?

A. We have a great online collection and have continued to expand that collection.

Q. In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A. We have a sanitation schedule in place that should continue in the future. Our director is always on top of things and is continuously looking to the future.

Q. If you are an incumbent, describe your main contributions. Tell us of important initiatives you've led. If you are a non-incumbent, tell us what contributions you would make.

A. I have been part of our community survey to help assess what the community would like to see in the library. I have helped ensure that all employees would continue to be paid during the pandemic/quarantine. I intend to continue to do my part of making sure that our library is safe and welcoming to all. I am proud to be part of such an amazing place!

Q. Do you have a library card? How long have you had it? How often do you use it?

A. I have had an Addison Public Library card since 1977, when I was 3 years old. I use my card biweekly.