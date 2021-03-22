Man faces residential burglary charge after Buffalo Grove standoff

A man suspected of breaking into a Buffalo Grove home Saturday night then barricading himself inside when police arrived to investigate eventually surrendered after a nearly four-hour standoff, police said Monday.

Anthony Garcia, 25, of Rolling Meadows, now faces a charge of residential burglary that could land him up to 15 years in prison, if he's convicted.

Police said officers responded to the home in the 900 block of Beechwood Road at about 7:51 p.m. Saturday, after the home's owners called to report that their Ring doorbell camera sent an alert that someone was in the residence. The owners weren't home and said the house should have been empty.

Officers arrived to find a damaged open window on the lower level of the residence and a man later identified as Garcia inside, police said. When the officers identified themselves, Garcia fled into the home's basement and barricaded himself inside, according to police.

Police tried several times to speak with Garcia through the basement door, but he refused to respond, officials said. After several hours, Garcia relented and negotiated a peaceful surrender at 11:41 p.m., according to police. He was arrested and remained in Buffalo Grove police custody until Monday, when he was taken to the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows for a bond hearing.

Although police made their first formal statement about the standoff Monday, they posted on Facebook late Saturday night dispelling rumors that a shooting had occurred.

Buffalo Grove police officials noted that their membership in the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System allowed for officers highly trained in hostage and barricade negotiations to respond to the call.