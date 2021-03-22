How should council address homeless population in downtown Elgin? Candidates weigh in

Elgin City Council members have been vocal about finding a long-term solution to the conflict between the city's homeless population and downtown business owners and customers.

The issue came up repeatedly during a Daily Herald Editorial Board interview of the city council candidates, and each candidate was asked in a follow-up email what they, as a council member, would suggest be done to help solve the problem in Elgin.

Eleven candidates are seeking four seats on the council: Marcus Banner, incumbent Corey Dixon, Rafael Garcia, Dustin Good, Richard Johnson, Karin Jones, Jerri McCue, Anthony Ortiz, Jodi Perkins, incumbent Carol Rauschenberger and Steve Thoren. Incumbents Terry Gavin and Baldemar Lopez are not seeking reelection.

Banner: He did not participate in the editorial board interview or answer the email question directly, but instead directed his answer to a Facebook video. He said his approach will be to help people to help themselves. While saying there are many moving parts to his program, the objective would be to have homeless people, who are willing to do so, work as public works department interns, "putting them on a path to self-sustainability." When their internship ends, they will have acquired a Class A Commercial Drivers License (CDL) and the city could partner with over-the-road, long haul trucking companies to employ them, he said.

Dixon: Elgin is a major city that can't reduce homelessness to zero, Dixon said, but "this doesn't mean we shouldn't approach the work with goal of eliminating homelessness." He suggests a program focused on giving every "homeless/houseless person the opportunity to get off the street" with 360-degree wraparound services, all housed in one location.

Garcia: Suggests "we work together and figure out a way to house as many people as possible." Garcia added not all shelters currently serving the population in need are the same, with different rules, amenities and requirements.

Good: He's working to promote a "Housing First" model in Elgin and encourages a "build-with" approach rather than the current "build-for" strategy. "Building solutions without constant feedback from users is how we create waste," Good said. "The city's approach to outsourcing human services was perhaps understandable at the time, but we now see the problems when various agencies are not coordinated and consistently working together toward creating logical pathways for our vulnerable."

His plan also involves establishing a partnership with Elgin Community College to create educational and work-related assistance.

Johnson: He also advocates a housing-first model. "It is utterly important that we help these people get into homes, then work to get our unsheltered the proper resources to ensure a chance to get back on their feet."

Johnson said the city should focus on obtaining federal grants for support programs to help house the unsheltered population.

Jones: She criticized the city council's direction on the issue as "not noticeably clear" as the downtown area "reached a level that I have not ever seen" last summer. Part of her plan would involve possibly privatizing or selling the Spring Stree parking deck that became a congregation site for the homeless population last year.

"By privatizing the deck, the downtown businesses would have options for the management and maintenance of it," Jones said.

McCue: It is a public health issue, she said, and she is the only candidate with professional experience in mental health issues. "We do need to relieve Elgin's central business district from the disruptions due to the population of those living in our downtown common areas," she said. McCue added spaces in the city's center "could be better used for community parks over that of a tent city for our houseless and homeless. For example, something as simple as transforming the Carlton Rodgers Park into a fenced off-leash dog park, could turn that corner into an urban oasis for our dog owners. Currently, this is not an option."

The Elgin Township Mental Health Board has been given funding in excess of $1 million, she said, and this will be a much-needed shot in the arm for funding initiatives to care for our disadvantaged citizens.

Ortiz: The community, city hall, nonprofits, and neighboring villages and cities need to work hand in hand to help try to solve the problem, he said.

Perkins: She cited Rockford as a model, saying they have "almost eradicated their homeless problem" by partnering with the nonprofit Community Solutions and their "Built for Zero" initiative. "In many communities, local agencies and nonprofits focus on their piece of the solution, without an ability to see how all the pieces in their communities fit together," Perkins said. "Community Solutions helps to create a command hub for services and aids in unifying the efforts of local agencies working to end homelessness."

Rauschenberger: "Since I have been on the council, we have been talking about homelessness without any clear direction," she said. Rauschenberger said she's made clear her opinion the city needs to lead the effort with the support of agencies including the police department, PADS, Soup Kettle, Ecker Center, Cooperative Ministries, hospitals and various churches and county organizations.

She said she supports PADS' plan to add "permanent supportive housing" for the chronically homeless to their mission, and that city staff has stepped up to support the organization's new strategic direction and is assisting PADS with finding a location.

"I believe this near-term solution will manage the chronically homeless that have chosen to stay in and near our downtown," she said.

Thoren: No matter what the solution is, Thoren said, it shouldn't be in downtown Elgin. "That's not where you put up the welcome flag for the homeless population," he said. "While I truly feel for these people, I also feel for and respect our downtown business owners, who have been through an extraordinarily difficult year already given the pandemic." For downtown to improve, it needs to be inviting and comfortable and pleasant, he said.