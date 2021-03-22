Feder: The news rules, with WBBM, WBEZ again on top of radio ratings

Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM held onto the top spot overall in the latest Chicago radio ratings while Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM reprised its first-place finish in morning drive.

Nielsen Audio figures released Monday also showed WBBM Newsradio first in middays with Cisco Cotto, first in afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding, and first in evenings with Bob Conway and Andy Dahn.

But the previous survey's stunning leap by WBEZ proved no fluke when the public radio station moved up to second place overall and again won mornings with NPR's "Morning Edition" and "BBC Newshour" (along with Mary Dixon's local news reports).

For the full column, visit robertfeder.com.